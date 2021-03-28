$42.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report sales of $42.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.26 million to $42.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $31.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $168.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.50 million to $169.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $174.41 million, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.31 million.

CATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.