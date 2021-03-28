42,971 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. BCE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 521,753 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,967,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $45.74. 922,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,366. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

