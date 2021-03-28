45,419 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

PTCT opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.