45,637 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,088,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.08% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $241.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $97.96 and a one year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $3,409,259.04. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

