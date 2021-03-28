4,685 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $13.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,445.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,299. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $599.78 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,454.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,362.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

