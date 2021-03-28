$47.87 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post sales of $47.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $202.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $227.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.68 million, with estimates ranging from $319.16 million to $348.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $24,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.