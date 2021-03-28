47,474 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,423,000 after buying an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

