47,539,477 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by JHL Capital Group LLC

JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,539,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. MP Materials comprises approximately 100.0% of JHL Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JHL Capital Group LLC owned approximately 110.24% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,180,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $24,113,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $11,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:MP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 7,617,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,449. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.37.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

