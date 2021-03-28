52,190 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $88,529,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,594,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $64,004,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.57. 1,601,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

