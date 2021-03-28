$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 511.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $17.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.16 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $52.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.60.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

