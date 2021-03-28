596,458 Shares in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 596,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000. Good Works Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.78% of Good Works Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000.

Good Works Acquisition stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 304,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,836 over the last 90 days.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

