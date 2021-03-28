$6.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce $6.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $36.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $62.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.85 million, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

