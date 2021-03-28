60,260 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

IMTM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $40.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.