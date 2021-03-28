61,118 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth $165,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE:APAM opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.