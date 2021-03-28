622,058 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 622,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. Barings BDC makes up about 5.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 1.30% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Barings BDC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 339,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 498.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72,699 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 293,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a PE ratio of -249.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.30.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.