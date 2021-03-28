77,350 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

