80,957 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

