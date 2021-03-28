$83.41 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.73 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $209.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $427.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.64 million to $442.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $538.25 million, with estimates ranging from $487.96 million to $564.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

DSSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $387.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.