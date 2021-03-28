98,165 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 98,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 3,573,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

