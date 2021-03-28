Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 86,409 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.23% of Abbott Laboratories worth $436,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $412,103,000 after acquiring an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 248,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

