Abitshadow Token One Day Volume Reaches $1,649.00 (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Abitshadow Token has a total market capitalization of $22,964.54 and approximately $1,649.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abitshadow Token has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00225266 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.18 or 0.00927825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00079544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Abitshadow Token Coin Profile

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,774,228 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abitshadow Token directly using U.S. dollars.

