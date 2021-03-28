Abulaba (AAA) Achieves Market Cap of $3,316.93

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Abulaba coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $3,316.93 and $69.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abulaba has traded up 101.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00023047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00047791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.00611925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

