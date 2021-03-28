Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.91 Per Share

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.9135 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Shares of ACAZF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.