AceD Price Reaches $0.0160 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One AceD token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 405.7% higher against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $149,398.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

