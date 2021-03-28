Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 million and the lowest is $1.23 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.27 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,760,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,019,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

