Actinium (ACM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,310.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $21,310.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,719,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

