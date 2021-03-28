Acute Angle Cloud Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $1.24 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,394.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.91 or 0.03070530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00346110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00425511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00361990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00260775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

