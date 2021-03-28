AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

