AdEx Network Hits Market Capitalization of $161.81 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $161.81 million and approximately $87.24 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,353,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,211,518 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

