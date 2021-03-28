Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,353.33 ($30.75).

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,039 ($39.70). 399,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,094 ($27.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,009.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,882.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

