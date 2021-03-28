Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.