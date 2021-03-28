Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEYY shares. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $85.73 on Friday. Advantest has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

