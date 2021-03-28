Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 58.6% in March

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

AVK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,957. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.