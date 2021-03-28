aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.14 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $206.70 million and approximately $45.14 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00611438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024210 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

