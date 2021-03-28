Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,648.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Aeon has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00418676 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

