AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEOJF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AEON Financial Service has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.
About AEON Financial Service
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.