AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of AeroVironment worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AeroVironment by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

AVAV stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,193 shares of company stock valued at $17,960,731. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

