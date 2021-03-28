Aeryus Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Aeryus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a market cap of $35,603.51 and approximately $47.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071153 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002512 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

