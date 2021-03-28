AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIBRF opened at $2.50 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

