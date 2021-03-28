Aigang (AIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $189.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $236,944.15 and approximately $189.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aigang alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.71 or 0.00613721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024306 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

AIX is a token. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.