Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.86 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $145.46 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,616.31 or 0.99956551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00298699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00360360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00651250 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00086608 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

