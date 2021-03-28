Airbloc (ABL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,047.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $107,047.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars.

