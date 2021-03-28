AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$33.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

