AirTrona International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTR) Short Interest Update

AirTrona International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 235.3% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARTR opened at $0.00 on Friday. AirTrona International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

AirTrona International Company Profile

AirTrona International Inc provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

