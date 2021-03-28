Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKTX opened at $2.56 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.