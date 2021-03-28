Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Akash Network has a market cap of $221.66 million and $1.46 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $5.18 or 0.00009200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 128,113,412 coins and its circulating supply is 42,822,267 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

