Alchemy Pay Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00260271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00090955 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.