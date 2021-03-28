Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $527.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

