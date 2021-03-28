Algorand Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $367.52 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $367.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00252119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018761 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,245.82 or 0.04037933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00050309 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,230,158,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,605,232,680 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

