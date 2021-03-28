ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $35,931.96 and approximately $24,530.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,456,097 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.